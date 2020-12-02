Virat Kohli brought up another milestone during the last and final ODI at Manuka, Canberra on Wednesday as the Indian skipper became the fastest to reach 12000 ODI runs. He took just 242 knocks to go past the 12,000-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav – who got into a heated confrontation with Kohli – hailed the India skipper and the tweet is a runaway hit on social space. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to Score 12000 ODI Runs

“Fastest to reach another Milestone @imVkohli 12,000 Runs in ODI cricket. What a Player,” Surya tweeted. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

It is no secret that SKY – as he is popularly known – is a big fan of the Indian captain.

Meanwhile, Kohli scored a brisk 63 off 78 balls after India won the toss finally and opted to bat first. His knock was laced with five boundaries. The Indian skipper was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for the third time in the three-match ODI series. Kohli was looking to play the ball towards the log side, but he closed the face of the bat a little too early and managed to get a fine tickle and was caught was Alex Carey.

It was a big moment in the match as Kohli was looking all set for a hundred.

Not just SKY, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan also praised Kohli.

12000 Runs for the King @imVkohli many congratulations bhai 👍🏻👍🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 2, 2020

India under the leadership of Kohli has lost seven consecutive ODIs and if the tourists lose the final ODI at Canberra, the RCB skipper would bag an unwanted feat. Kohli will become the Indian captain to lose most ODIs on the trot.

At the time of filing the copy, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were on fire and helping India post a decent total to bowl at. India were 289 for five in 49 overs.