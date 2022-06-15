Vizag: India needed a win to keep the series alive and that is exactly what Rishabh Pant and Co did in Vizag on Tuesday during the third T20I. India beat South Africa by 48 runs and the win is bound to give massive confidence to the Indian dugout.Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal REVEALS What he Did Differently in 3rd T20I

Following the win, Pant did not sound too ecstatic despite it being his first win as India captain. Pant reckoned India, who were well-placed to breach the 200-run-mark, lost too many wickets in the backend. He said that they would look to improve in the next game. Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 1st ODI Scorecard, Kandy: Maxwell Spoils Hasaranga's Party As Visitors Won By 2 Wickets

“When you get a good start, it’s difficult for a new batter to come in and go big straightaway. We lost too many wickets. We’ll look to improve in the next match. We have to make sure that we finish the game with a bigger margin,” Pant said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IND vs SA: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal Derail Proteas Chase As Hosts Won By 48 Runs