Hardik Pandya's gesture to give his Man of the Series trophy to T. Natarajan after the third and final T20I on Tuesday is a runaway winner on social media. Fans are loving Hardik's gesture towards Natarajan – who played a pivotal role in his maiden tour. Natarajan – who was initially picked as a net bowler for the tour – got his opportunity to make his debut in the final ODI in Canberra.
Hardik's gesture is trending big after India, despite losing the 3rd T20I, won the series 2-1. Natarajan picked up six wickets in three games, but what was impressive was his economical spells. The 29-year old went at under seven runs per over in a high-scoring T20I series.
Here is how Twitterverse is reacting to Hardik's gesture.
“I’m very pleased, and wouldn’t mind getting the Man of the Series award, but it was a team effort. After the 2nd ODI we thought we’d think of this as a 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that. I don’t mind giving interviews because you only have those when you’re on the winning side. I haven’t seen my child for four months, so I’d like to spend some time with family right now,” Hardik said while receiving the award.