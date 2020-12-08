Indian skipper Virat Kohli equalled his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma in the elite-list of T20I record. In the third T20I against Australia, Kohli slammed 85-runs off 61 balls to equal Rohit’s tally of most 50-plus scores in T20 Internationals. Both of the players are at the top of the list tied at 25 currently. However, Rohit has slammed four centuries in T20Is, while his skipper is yet to breach the three-digit-mark in the shortest format. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Aaron Finch Praises Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson For Showing a Lot of Courage With Ball

Kohli had the chance to hit his first century in T20I on Tuesday but missed the mark by 15-run and was dismissed by Andrew Tye in the formidable 187-chase as India lost the game by 12 runs. However, the visitors pocketed the series 2-1.

Kohli and Rohit's record in T20Is is neck to neck as the Indian skipper is currently leading the race in most-run getter with 2928 runs in 85 games at an average of 50.48. While Rohit is just behind him at second spot with 2773 runs in 108 matches at 32.62 average.

The Indian captain is the only batsman in world cricket at the moment with the 50-plus average in all three formats of the game.

Meanwhile, after the loss in the third T20I at SCG, Kohli said it was the middle-phase of chase, which cost India the match.

"In T20 cricket you have to take your chances. I thought when Hardik got going we could pull this one off and eventually we found out we had a bit too much to do in the end," Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I think the middle overs while we were batting was the phase that cost. If we had one partnership of 25-30 that means Hardik comes in when we need less than 60, not 80 plus.”