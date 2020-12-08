Virat Kohli was late while taking a DRS against Matthew Wade during the third and final T20I at SCG on Tuesday after T. Natarajan trapped the Australian opener in front. After Wade was trapped in front, the big screen at SCG was showing the replay within the allotted time to take the DRS. Kohli seemed to have got a little caught up watching it and hence did not take it instantly and when he realised he should be going for it – the 15 seconds limit was over. Also Read - 3rd T20I: India Captain Virat Kohli's Doppelganger in Sydney Crowd Steals Limelight

That is when a furious Kohli walked up to the umpires, who seemed to have explained the decision. Also Read - Live India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Sydney: Maxwell Hits Fifty, Wade Solid; Australia Eye Strong Finish vs India

Here is how Twitter is reacting to it: Also Read - India A vs Australia A: Wriddhiman Saha's Gritty Fifty to the Rescue as Warm-up Game Ends in a Draw

The referral against Wade raises an interesting question. If the big screen shows the replay within the time allotted for the referral, can you disallow the referral? In this case we need to see the timer but the question is valid — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2020

Fox commentators confirmed it india reviewed it after 17 secs that why it showed on big screen after 15 sec — Kri (@KrishK74) December 8, 2020

Simple math. Kohli reviewed on 17th sec. It should take atleast 3 to 4 seconds for the ball impact clip to come. So the replay started before the completion of 15 secs. — Abel Pandian (@abelprince) December 8, 2020

To be honest, questions should be raised at the production team during the match as replays should not be played out as soon as the event is over.

Meanwhile, India would hope Kohli fires again as the team eye a whitewash against the hosts.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia being put in to bat, are 174 for three in the 19th over. Wade was eventually dismissed for a breathtaking 80 off 54 balls. His knock was laced with seven fours and two sixes.