Virat Kohli and his men can motivate themselves for the third and final T20I which would be a dead rubber by taking a look at their record of winning streak in the format. Kohli and his troops – who are equal with Pakistan for most T20I match-winning streak – could edge past the arch-rivals with a win over Australia on Tuesday. Not only would they whitewash Australia on their turf, but also extend their dream run in the shortest format of the game.

Both sides have nine wins apiece and are currently joint-third in the list of longest unbeaten streak in T20Is. At No 1 and 2 is Afghanistan – who have had an unbeaten run of 12 games in 2018-19 – when they beat Zimbabwe three times, Bangladesh four times, and Ireland on five occasions. Their second run of 11 games unbeaten was in 2016-17 when they beat UAE on four occasions, Ireland five times, and West Indies and Oman once.

The Kohli-led side is yet to lose a T20I in the last 12 months. Their golden run started with their first win going back to December 2019 against West Indies in Mumbai. In 2020, the first T20I series that India played was with neighbours Sri Lanka at home. The first game of the 3-match series was abandoned due to rain in Guwahati, while India won the other two games in Indore and Pune and sealed the series 2-0.

In New Zealand, earlier this year, India blanked the hosts 5-0 in the T20I series. Two of the games went into the Super Over. And then in Australia, in the ongoing series, the Kohli-led outfit won their eighth and ninth. If they win on Tuesday – it would make it 10.

Considering that the series is in the pocket, India could tinker with the side keeping the upcoming four-match Test series in mind.