Vizag: With the series on the line, India has all to play for at Vizag in the third T20I on Tuesday. While most plaudits have been suggesting the inclusion of Umran Malik, ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has an interesting suggestion. Jaffer wants India to drop Axar Patel and include Ravi Bishnoi in the playing XI for the Vizag T20I. Jaffer reckons Bishnoi will give better options than Axar as he is a leggie.

"And that's what we've been seeing here. Axar Patel hasn't been able to bowl economically and is being attacked so I'll personally want them to try Ravi Bishnoi because a leg-spinner will give you better options," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Jaffer also claimed that the Vizag wicket will be better for batting and hence India need to get a little more than the par score as that would give the bowlers some cushion to play with.

“Even if India loses the toss, they’ll have to make an above-par score. The next match is in Vishakhapatnam which I feel will offer a better pitch. So whatever the par score, India will have to score a bit more than that,” he said further.

“The top-4 batters will have to play the first 13-14 overs and that too a bit aggressively because if you lose too many wickets in the powerplay or in the middle-overs, the lower-order is put under pressure,” he mentioned.

It would be interesting to see if the management incorporates changes to the XI. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.