Patience is one of the biggest strengths of India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, reckons Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon. Rahane made a well-complied century in Melbourne to engineer his team's comeback win that helped the tourists draw level at 1-1 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahane, who is leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli, has drawn praises for his captaincy too. His on-field presence is polar opposite to Kohli who is known for his fierce, in-your-face attitude.

"He (Rahane) is obviously a world-class batter, which obviously helps with everything," Lyon said on Monday. "I think the patience that he shows at the crease, he doesn't seem to get (frustrated) much. He doesn't buy into any sledging or any conservation out there in the middle, he is pretty calm and collective batter (of the) opposition, so it is few different things that he offers."

Rahane scored 112 in the Melbourne Test and was given life twice but Lyon has said Australia will have their plans sorted for the India batter come Sydney Test which starts from January 7.

“… But he is obviously leader of India at the moment as Virat (Kohli) is not here, so he is standing up at the moment and I know we will have our plans ready to hopefully combat him come the SCG Test,” he said.

Lyon acknowledges that Rahane negotiated him well which has forced him to draw other plans to keep the Indian quiet.

“I think Rahane played me extremely well in Melbourne, so I know I am going to come up with a couple of different plans for him and a few different guys, so I am looking forward to putting them in place. But, to be honest with you, we have been pretty accurate with our bowling, as a squad to take 20 wickets quite quickly in Adelaide but then challenged little bit in Melbourne,” said Lyon, who has 394 wickets in 98 Tests.

“But to stay there and keep creating chances, that was a positive. So, we are very confident as a bowling group and I know personally I have got a few different plans to put in place,” he added.