BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla is facing the ire of Indian cricket team fans on Twitter after his critical remark on their performance during the fifth and final day of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. Chasing 407, India middle-order put up an epic performance to stave off the threatening Australian bowlers while battling injuries to multiple players and play out a thrilling draw. Also Read - Tim Paine Admits He's Feeling Horrible After Letting His Teammates Down With Three Dropped Catches vs India

The performance has drawn praises from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly who has extolled the performances of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, Shukla has a differing view and reckons that India could have gone for win had the middle-order been better. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Hanuma Vihari Ruled Out of Brisbane Test, Unlikely to Get Fit For England Series

“Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match,” Shukla posted on Twitter after the conclusion of the Test. Also Read - Virat Kohli 'Thrilled, Beyond Blessed' After Wife Anushka Sharma Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Actually the middle order could have performed little better and we would have won the match. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 11, 2021

What’s more surprising is the fact that a couple of minutes before he had posted praising Vihari and Ashwin for their 62-run partnership for the sixth wicket and calling them the new real wall in Indian cricket after Rahul Dravid.

“The new real wall after Dravid in Indian cricket are @Hanumavihari and @ashwinravi99. They scored 62 runs in 259 balls. Good performance to get the match to draw. @RishabhPant17 & @cheteshwar1 played superb knock. @ImRo45 & @RealShubmanGill as usual were good at crease,” he said.

The new real wall after Dravid in Indian cricket are @Hanumavihari and @ashwinravi99 They scored 62 runs in 259 balls. Good performance to get the match to draw. @RishabhPant17 & @cheteshwar1 played superb knock. @ImRo45 & @RealShubmanGill as usual were good at crease. @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 11, 2021

While few agreed with his second observation, there were made their displeasure clear.

Typical Indian parent — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2021

Rajivji you can’t be serious. This is the best we have seen them perform in a long time. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 11, 2021

Why politicians appointment as cricket administrators will lower the performance of indian cricket is symbolised by such statements. — Chetan Bhat🇮🇳 (@chetdb) January 11, 2021

Sir i seriously wish you are given a chance to play and bat in the middle order — Ajitpal Singh (@Ajitpal87214048) January 11, 2021

@RJArjit Aise aise bhare pade hai BCCI main. Instead of appreciating the efforts done by Team India. They are behaving like typical Indian parents 😌 — AKash (@akash_1984) January 11, 2021

Dear BCCI, sack Ravi Shastri and appoint Rajiv Shukla as our coach. — dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) January 11, 2021

I’m surprised at this much of enthu. It should have meant you padded up and taking the blows from the pacers. — Sridhar Joshi (@brahmmajoshi) January 11, 2021

Seriously?? Do u even understand the pain our players would HV undergone to even go out & play that too on a last day pitch against the best bowling attack in the world. Half the team is injured & it’s only their resolve that helped us with a great draw. — Iswaran N.P. 🇮🇳 (@NPIswaran) January 11, 2021

Wud not have mind to see this tweet from anyone but bcci official. Be gracious or throw records how many times 400 is chased and with 2 batsmen injured. — Kshitish Jeurkar (@Kshitwitt) January 11, 2021

With the series still locked at one-all, the fourth and final Test in Brisbane becomes the decider. However, India have been hit by another injury blow with Vihari being reportedly ruled out of the Brisbane contest.

India are already without Virat Kohli (paternity leave), Mohammed Shami (forearm fracture), Umesh Yadav (calf injury) and Ravindra Jadeja (broken thumb).