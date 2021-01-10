Needing a miracle to turn things around, India could have done just that had Hanuma Vihari held onto an easy catch of the second ball of day four of the third Test at SCG on Sunday. Marnus Labuschagne flicked the ball uppishly on the leg side off Jasprit Bumrah, Vihari – who was stationed at the backward square – got both hands but it hit on the wrist instead. Not the start India would have wanted for the day. Also Read - LIVE Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Latest Updates, Today's Cricket Match Live Online Streaming Australia vs India Sydney Cricket Ground: India Eye Quick Wickets

Bumrah had a wry smile and would have certainly felt let down. It would have been the ideal start to the day. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of Remainder of India-Australia Test Series Following Left Thumb Dislocation Fracture Injury During 3rd Test at SCG: Reports

Vihari has not been having a good series. He scored four runs in the first essay and seemed to be struggling during his 38-ball stay. It would be interesting to see if he can retain his spot in the side for the fourth and final Test.

Labuschagne in the meanwhile has brought up his fifty and looks set for more as Australia takes total control of the game. At the time of filing the copy, Australia was leading by 202 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Steve Smith is in company with Labuschagne and the former skipper looks set for another fifty after having hit a ton in the first innings.

During this series, the catching by the Indian team has been poor. They have missed crucial catches and have not been half the side they are known to be. The players have also faced heavy backlash for the poor standard of fielding.