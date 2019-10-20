Fans breaching the security barrier has become the latest trend specially during India’s home matches. On Saturday, during the opening day of the third and final Test between India and South Africa at Ranchi, a fan somehow managed to break through the security barrier at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JKCA) Stadium and touched the feet of Quinton de Kock, who was fielding since Heinrich Klaasen took possession of the wicketkeeper’s gloves for the last Test.

The fan not only touched De Kock’s feet but also hugged him before security guards chased the man and escorted him off the field.

However, in a bizarre turn of events, the fan left his slipper behind and while he was being taken off the field, De Kock grabbed the fan’s slipper and threw it off the field of play before returning to his position and proceeded with the game.

A similar incident occurred in the opening Test at Visakhapatnam when a fan reached Virat Kohli, who was fielding on Day 3, shook hands with him and as he was trying to take a selfie with the Indian captain, Kohli moved away before security guards nabbed the fan and took him off the field.

India has stamped their authority in the Test series and look set to complete a 3-0 whitewash after Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav took a wicket apiece to leave the Proteas on the ropes trailing by 488 runs in their first innings with 8 wickets left after bad light stopped play on Day 2.

Rohit Sharma’s maiden double Test century, Ajinkya Rahane’s first century at home in three years and Ravindra Jadeja’s fifty powered the hosts to 497/9. Kohli then felt there was enough runs on the board before the declaration came in.