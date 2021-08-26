Leeds: India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday was hit by a ball thrown by the crowd. Reacting to that skipper Virat Kohli looked visibly upset and was seen expressing his annoyance and anger on screen.Also Read - "Cheerio, Cheerio (Goodbye)": Barmy Army Taunts Virat Kohli On Return to Pavilion | Watch

"I think somebody threw the ball inside on Siraj so he was upset. Yes you can say whatever you are going to chant but don't throw things on the fielders and all those things. It is not good for cricket," explained India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after the end of play on the first day of the third Test here at Headingley.

Mohammed Siraj signalling to the crowd “1-0” after being asked the score.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Eel8Yoz5Vz — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) August 25, 2021

Also Read - A Quick Call To Sachin Tendulkar May Help: Sunil Gavaskar Explains Virat Kohli's Struggle

This isn’t the first time the Indian cricketers are facing misbehaviour from the English crowd. During the first session of the third day’s play in the second Test at Lord’s, fans had thrown bottle corks at India opener K.L. Rahul.

Skipper Virat Kohli was seen in a video clip asking Rahul to throw the corks back to the crowd during the Test at Lord’s.

Virat Kohli signaling to KL Rahul to throw it back to the crowd pic.twitter.com/OjJkixqJJA — Pranjal (@Pranjal_King_18) August 14, 2021

It remains to be seen if the Indian side will lodge an official complaint.

Tensions between the India and England sides have increased after the second Test which saw both sides’ players, including seniors like Virat Kohli and James Anderson, indulging in a war of words.

India were bowled out for 78 on the first day of the third Test match. In reply England are 120 for 0 at the end of first day’s play.

