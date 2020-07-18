Live Updates

  • 7:19 PM IST

    Mr. 360 at the centre of the podium!

  • 7:10 PM IST

    EAGLES clinch gold!

  • 7:09 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates: De Villiers’ Eagles 160/4 take gold, Temba Bavuma’s Kites 138/3 take silver, Reeza Hendricks’ Kingfishers 113/5 take bronze. This is 36 over the game is divided into 6 segments. The three teams get to bat for 12 overs but in 2 halves of 6 each. After six overs of batting from each team, the team with the highest total bats again for the rest of its 6 overs. Then the second-highest scorer gets a hit followed by the third team. The team with the highest aggregate gets Gold. In today’s scenario Eagles won the Gold as they got 66 in their first half of 6 overs and then added 94 second time around. Six fielders are allowed for every innings and the entire ground is divided into 6 zones.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    3TC Solidarity Cup Live Cricket Updates: Kingfishers have to settle for Bronze. Eagles clinch the Gold courtesy their score of 160/4. Kites with 138/3 the Silver and Kingfishers take Bronze as they fell well short 113/5.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Du Plessis is gone, a big setback for Kingfishers!

  • 6:12 PM IST

    3TCricket Solidarity Cup LIVE SCORE: For Kingfishers, du Plessis (6*) and Coetzee (6*) are currently at the crease. Du Plessis tears into Ngidi, he smoked three sixes and a boundary off his over. Kingfishers 85/2 in 8 overs.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Together we stand for a special cause – ‘Black Lives Matter’!

  • 6:03 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates: Despite Dwaine Pretorious antics Kites finish with 138/3 in their quota of 12 overs. Pretorius smashed the quickest fifty of the game. He ended with 50 off 17 balls. Eagles are still in the Gold medal position thanks to their tall score of 160. Kingfishers already have 56 for 2 from their first set of 6 overs. They need 105 more for a Gold medal.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    That’s a huge target to surpass!

  • 5:55 PM IST

    3TC Solidarity Live Cricket Updates: Kites loose Temba Bavuma goes early in the second half of their innings. Stage set for David Miller. Stuurman has his second scalp and has picked up both the wickets. Kites in 65/2. Thando Ntini removes Smuts. Smuts falls for 48 off 26 balls. Kites innings are falling apart here, they are 76/3 in 8 overs.

3TCricket Solidarity Cup 2020, Live Cricket Score And Updates

Eagles 160/4 in 12 overs; Kites 138/3 in 12 overs; Kingfishers: 113/5 in 12 overs Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Clears Air on Khel Ratna Nomination Controversy, Asks Punjab Government to Withdraw His Name

Cricket fans in South Africa will finally have something to cheer about as cricket finally resumes after the coronavirus-forced break. This is a one of a kind cricket match where three teams will lock horns in a 36-over match. The format is surely going to be something new for fans from all across the globe. Some of the biggest South African stars will participate in the match. The focus would be on star cricketers AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who will also lead their respective sides. Also Read - 3TCricket, Solidarity Cup 2020, Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Full Squads, Rules Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India Star Sports

FULL SQUADS

  • Mr D Food Kites: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.
  • OUTsurance Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.
  • Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana.

3T Cricket RULES

  • In the first half, teams rotate from batting to bowling to the Dugout and the starting positions are determined by a draw
  • In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed
  • After the fall of the 7th wicket, the not-out batter continues to bat alone. The batter can only score in even numbers of runs and can only bat in the second half. If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in the first half and the not-out batter resumes the innings in the second half
  • Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents
  • A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC

