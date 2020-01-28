A whopping 48 sixes and 70 fours were hit in a Bangladesh second division 50-over match played between North Bengal Cricket Academy and Talent Hunt Cricket Academy in Dhaka on Monday. In the bizarre run-fest, a total of 818 runs were scored. North Bengal Cricket Academy won by 46 runs.

Batting first, NBCA scored a mammoth 432 for four which comprised of 27 sixes. Chasing an improbable 433 to win, THCA ended up scoring 386 for seven. Their innings was laced with 21 sixes.

“This is very unusual. I have been familiar with Dhaka’s domestic cricket for many years. But I never saw anything like this,” said Syed Ali Asaf, a club cricket organiser.

In international cricket, 872 is the highest runs scored in an ODI and on three occasions has the 800-run mark been breached.

Back in 2006, 872 runs were scored in the fifth ODI between South Africa and Australia at Johannesburg. South Africa won the match by one wicket and with a ball to spare.

In 2009, 825 runs were scored in the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Rajkot which the hosts won by three runs.

More recently, 807 runs were scored in the fourth ODI between West Indies and England at St. George’s Park. England won the match by 29 runs despite a good fight by West Indies.

The highest number of sixes hit in an ODI is 49. It happened in 2019 in a game between West Indies and England. England batsmen hit 24 sixes, while the Windies batsmen hit 25.