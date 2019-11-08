Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan put up a batting masterclass in Napier to star in England’s big 76-run win that helped the tourists draw level at 2-2 in the five-match series against New Zealand on Friday. Malan (103*) recorded a maiden T20I century while Morgan blasted 41-ball 91 to propel England to 241/3, their highest ever total in the format.

New Zealand’s reply was swift before the chase fell apart with Matthew Parkinson taking 4/47 to bowl out New Zealand to 165 in 16.5 overs. Munro (30) and Guptill (27) added 54 in 4.2 overs before Tom Curran broke the blistering start.

Chris Jordan then removed Tim Seifert cheaply before the middle-order caved in leaving them 89/6 in 9.4 overs.

Captain Tim Southee, who chose to bowl first, was their top-scorer with 39 off 15 including two fours and four sixes.

This was after England’s Malan and captain Morgan exploited the short boundaries of the McLean Park with their brutal 182-run partnership for the third wicket. Malan struck nine fours and six sixes during his unbeaten knock. Morgan’s innings was studded with seven fours and as many sixes.

Their assault neutralised a shaky start with Jonny Bairstow (8) falling in the fourth over. Tom Banton looked good in his 20-ball 21, hitting four fours and a six before falling becoming Santner’s second victim.

Malan, who walked in at no.3, joined forces with Morgan to tore into the hapless New Zealand bowlers. Ish Sodhi bore the brunt, leaking 49 runs in three wicketless overs while Blair Tickner was also expensive with figures of 0/50 from four overs.

The fifth and final T20I will be played on Sunday.

Brief Scores: England 241/3 (Dawid Malan 103*, Eoin Morgan 91; Mitchell Santner 2/32) beat New Zealand 165 (Tim Southee 39; Mathew Parkinson 4/47)