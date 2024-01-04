Home

‘5 for Dad’ – Jasprit Bumrah’s Son Watches Dad As Indian Pacer Rips Apart South African Batting

Jasprit Bumrah was on fire on the day two of second Test the pacer picked up six wickets haul to bundle out South Africa on 176 runs.

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets in the second inning of the ongoing second Test match against South Africa. India bundled out hosts for 176 runs at Newlands Cricket Ground on Thursday.

South Africa started the day two still trailing India by 36 runs, and they managed to enter the lead because of Aiden Marden’s knock of 106 runs.

Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan shared a photo where their son Angad Bumrah was also seen watching his daddy play against South Africa, her Instagram story went viral on social sphere and here is the picture:

Jasprit Bumrah’s son watching his dad taking a five wicket haul. – A lovely picture! pic.twitter.com/abSQzC3JGy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 4, 2024

Bumrah picked up a wicket in the very first over of the day scalping David Bedingham to drive away from the body and nicked behind to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Despite South Africa finding runs via streaky boundaries, Bumrah had another scalp when Kyle Verreynne tried to pull a short of length ball, but holed out to mid-on. But Markram had other ideas on a tough pitch, playing a gorgeous drive off Mukesh Kumar to reach his fifty.

He lofted and cut off Mohammed Siraj for two fours, and had a reprieve a 73 when Rahul dropped a simple catch. Markram took a liking to Prasidh Krishna, dispatching him for two fours and two sixes in an over yielding 20 runs.

Markram then hit back-to-back fours off Bumrah to reach a scintillating century, and dedicated the hundred to his captain Dean Elgar, who was jubilant in the dressing room. His brilliant knock was ended by Siraj, when he mistimed the slog to long-off, where captain Rohit Sharma took the catch and threw the ball into the ground in frustration.

In the next over, Kagiso Rabada hit the ball straight to mid-off against Prasidh and Nandre Burger along with Lungi Ngidi added 14 runs for the final wicket, before Bumrah had the latter edging to third slip to keep South Africa’s lead to 78 and take his sixth scalp of the innings.

