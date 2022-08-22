IND vs PAK: India playing Pakistan in cricket is a thing to see. With the passions for the sport at its peak in both nations, the matches become quite an event as everything seems to come to a standstill, as both countries hold their breath and pray for a win. The contest invariably boils over into slanging matches on social media and at times, even the seasoned players can’t keep their cool. Not a surprise, given the amount on adrenaline that is spent on these events. As the two nations prepare to face off again in the Asia Cup in the UAE, at least twice, we go over some of the on-field incidents that have always added some tangy spice to the already hot fare.Also Read - Shahid Afridi Makes HUGE Comment on Virat Kohli's Future Ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail (ICC World Cup 1996, Bengaluru): This one is an immortal episode. The stakes were high in this clash, with the prize of a World Cup semi-final place at stake. Pakistan batted first and the early exchanges were looking like leaning towards the batters. Aamir Sohail, ever the competitor, cracked one to the point fence and then told bowler Venkatesh Prasad off with gestures threatening a repeat. Prasad, normally a cool customer, however had the last laugh as Sohail’s stumps went clattering off the very next delivery, and the medium-pacer had his piece to say in a send-off. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Mohammed Amir's 2021 Interview Goes Viral Amid Shaheen Shah Afridi's Injury

Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi (Kanpur 2007): The third One-Day International of a five-match series saw Gautam Gambhir, never one to back down, take on Shahid Afridi after a mid-pitch collision between the two as the former took a single. Afridi had a lot to say and Gambhir wasn’t going to take it quietly, so this one too flared into an exchange to remember. Also Read - Aquib Javed on Shaheen Afridi's Absence From Asia Cup 2022 Due to Injury

Gautam Gambhir vs Kamran Akmal (Asia Cup 2010, Dambulla): Gambhir was in the act again, this time in a drinks break argument with Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal. The keeper was loud and vociferous in his appeals, as Gambhir handled the spin of Afridi and Saeed Ajmal, and the batter saw the finny side of it. But things didn’t stay funny as the two went eyeball-to-eyeball during the break and the umpires, the Pakistan team, as well as Mahendra Singh Dhoni had to intervene.

Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar (Asia Cup 2010, Dambulla): The same match saw things getting really tight towards the end as India chased. Harbhajan Singh chipped in with a big six off Shoaib Akhtar and what fast bowler takes lightly to being hit straight over the fence! Shoaib landed a couple of bouncers in his next over and then they two went at one another, an exchange that grew longer. Bhajji however settled the issue with yet another six, off Mohammad Aamir and then the fired-up batter let loose a broadside largely directed at Shoaib as he triumphantly left the field.

Harbhajan Singh vs Mohammad Aamir (after 2021 T20 World Cup): Harbhajan Singh was back in action, reminding the Pakistan left-arm fast bowler about the six mentioned above as the two were engaged in a Twitter war post the World Cup match that Pakistan on. What was a funny exchange initially turned into quite a contest as the two reminded each other of the bad times they had on the field. Quite a field day for the trolls from both sides.

Now, we are setting up for the more India-Pakistan matches through the year, in the Asia Cup and then the T20 World Cup in Australia. Needless to say, some more masala will be added, as the social media has already begun its duels. So, stand by for more fun and games, on and off the field.