India Women vs South Africa vs Women 5th ODI Live

Having already lost the five-match ODI series, India women cricket team will take the field today hoping to salvage some pride against a South Africa women team that has excelled across departments. The tourists have an unassailable 3-1 lead and will be hoping to sign off on a positive note in Lucknow.

To be fair to the home side players, they were a bit rusty as they are playing their first international series after more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic while South Africa recently beat Pakistan 3-0 at home. The Indian team also missed the flair of young Shafali Verma at the top of the order and the experience of Shikha Pandey in bowling department.

Indian spinners, save Rajeshwari Gayakwad (5 wickets from 4 matches), were a big let down on the slow tracks and that has played a big part in India's series loss when the South Africans chased down 249 and 267 in the third and fourth matches.

IND-W vs SA-W Full Squads

India Women Squad: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase