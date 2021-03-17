India Women vs South Africa vs Women 5th ODI Live

Having already lost the five-match ODI series, India women cricket team will take the field today hoping to salvage some pride against a South Africa women team that has excelled across departments. The tourists have an unassailable 3-1 lead and will be hoping to sign off on a positive note in Lucknow.

To be fair to the home side players, they were a bit rusty as they are playing their first international series after more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic while South Africa recently beat Pakistan 3-0 at home. The Indian team also missed the flair of young Shafali Verma at the top of the order and the experience of Shikha Pandey in bowling department.

Indian spinners, save Rajeshwari Gayakwad (5 wickets from 4 matches), were a big let down on the slow tracks and that has played a big part in India's series loss when the South Africans chased down 249 and 267 in the third and fourth matches.

IND-W vs SA-W Full Squads

India Women Squad: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase

Live Updates

  • 4:12 PM IST

    It has been yet another top show from the visiting South Africa women cricket team. They first bowled out India to a below par 188 despite Mithali Raj’s solid unbeaten half-century. After SA-W opted to bowl first, India got off to a decent start before losing opener Priya Punia in the sixth over. They were 53/3 when captain Mithali and Harmanpreet Kaur joined forces and began rebuilding the India innings. However, the partnership came to an unfortunate end when Kaur went off the ground after retiring hurt on 30 off 55. That resulted in a slide from which India didn’t recover, Raj remained unbeaten on 79 off 104. For SA-W, Nadine de Klerk took 3/35 from 10 overs. SA-W were off the a terrible start losing their their top-three inside 11 overs. However, the pair of Anne Bosch (58) and Mignon de Preez (57) took the game away from the Indians with a solid stand of 96 runs for the fourth wicket.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    That’s it! South Africa have beaten India by five wickets. They have chased down the target of 189 in 48.2 overs and wrap up the five-match ODI series 4-1

  • 3:58 PM IST

    South Africa need 10 runs to win from 18 balls

  • 3:46 PM IST

    Over 40: An expensive over from Prathyusha right after she was brought back into the attack. Marizanne Kapp and Nandine de Klerk have struck a boundary each in it, taking 11 runs from it. South Africa are now 154/5, chasing 189

  • 3:24 PM IST

    SA-W Lose Half Their Side: OUT! Is there a late twist in the tale? Rajeshwari Gayakwad has struck in the second over of a fresh spell. This time she has gotten rid of Mignon du Preez who holes out to India captain Mithali Raj. She scored 57 off 100 deliveries with the help of four fours. South Africa have lost five wickets now. Score 131/5 in 36.2 overs, chasing 189

  • 3:11 PM IST

    India Make a Breakthrough: OUT! Prathyusha has taken her maiden international wicket and it’s the scalp of well-set Anne Bosch who had just completed her half-century. Bosch was looking for big shots as she reached her fifty with a four and then collected another boundary before playing one shot too many to hole out to India captain Mithali Raj. She scored 58 off 70 with eight fours. South Africa have lost their fourth wicket. But has the breakthrough come late? Score 123/4 in 33.5 overs, chasing 189

  • 2:52 PM IST

    South Africa comfortable in chase now: Those early blows seem to be a thing of a distant past now as the two SA-W batters have settled in nicely while taking the score past 100-run mark. They now need just 85 runs from 120 deliveries. Anne Bosch, with six fours so far, has reached 45 off 62 while Mignon de Preez has also made 45 but consumed 79 delivers while hitting four fours as well. The current partnership has zoomed to 77 now. Score 104/3, chasing 189

  • 2:26 PM IST

    Live Score IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI: So South Africa have had a similar start as of their Indian counterparts, losing three wickets early and then steadily recovering. Mignon de Preez and Anne Bosch have added 50 runs between them for the fourth wicket now, taking the overall score to 77/3 in 22 overs. They need 112 runs more to win from 28 overs with seven wickets remaining.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Over 15: This has been a good start from the India women cricket team as they have taken some early wickets to put South Africa under pressure in a low chase. The spinners have done their job well so far and Mithali Raj will hope the fall of wicket continues since even one decent partnership can take the contest away from them. Score 42/3, chasing 189

  • 1:43 PM IST

    SA-W Struggling in Chase of 189: OUT! Dayalan Hemalatha strikes in her first over of the contest. An outstanding delivery from the offbreak bowler as she outfoxes SA captain Sune Luus to have her bowled on 10. SA-W have lost their third wicket now. Score 27/3 in 10.3 overs, chasing 189