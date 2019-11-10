England beat New Zealand in dramatic fashion with a Super Over required to break the deadlock and clinch the five T20I series 3-2. In a match reminiscent to the famous World Cup final, England scored 17 runs in the deciding over, to which New Zealand could only manage eight runs giving the World Champions victory after both teams’ totals were tied at 146.

After the match was curtailed to 11-overs per side, Martin Guptill’s half-century, coupled with Colin Munro’s 21-ball 46 got New Zealand off the blocks as the opening duo put on 83 runs inside six overs. Guptill belted three boundaries and five sixes, while his partner Munro cleared the ropes four times before New Zealand bounced back dismissing both batsmen in quick succession.

Colin de Grandhomme was taken care of by Saqib Mahmood cheaply and Ross Taylor departed for three but Tim Seifert upped the pace in the final two overs, whacking 29 off just 16 balls to go with five sixes. No England bowler conceded at least below 10 an over and it was only Chris Jordan who went wicketless.

England were ion trouble early losing opener Tom Bantom and James Vince inside the second over, followed by the wicket of captain Eoin Morgan for a seven-ball 17. Sam Curran, who scored 24 off 11 balls, was instrumental in getting England somewhat back on track but Mitchell Santner’s him and Lewis Gregory in a space of three balls.

Jonny Bairstow however kept England’s chase alive with his 18-ball 47. After clipping Tim Southee for two boundaries, Bairstow smashed a hat-trick of sixes off Ish Sodhi. With the legspinner grassing a return catch, Bairstow received a lifeline but found the fielder off the bowling of Jimmy Neesham.

From 36 needed off the last three, the equation further boiled down to 16 off the final. Neesham, bowling the critical last over, gave only three runs and scalped the wicket of Tom Curran in the first three balls. Jordan however, smoked smacked a six, ran a double and sent a low full toss crashing towards the boundary to tie the game.

Come the Super Over, Bairstow and Morgan pummelled a six each to give England 17. Defending it, Jordan bowled a neat over, giving away a wide, four and a single and a double to get England over the line in a deja vu situation.

Brief scores: England 146/7 in 20 overs and 17/0 (Jonny Bairstow 47, Sam Curran 24; Mitchell Santner 2-20) 17/0 beat New Zealand 146/5 in 11 overs (Martin Guptill 50, Colin Munro 46; Saqib Mahmood 1-20) and 8/1 in the Super Over