6, 6, 4, 6, 6, 4, 6…5 sixes and 2 fours, Star player from Preity Zinta’s PBKS powers New Zealand to a competitive total after shaky start

Marco Jansen played a blistering unbeaten knock of 55* off 30 balls as South Africa battled New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Star player guides the Proteas to a challenging total in semi-final (Source: IANS)

Marco Jansen lit up the Eden Gardens with a blistering unbeaten knock of 55* off 30 balls as South Africa battled New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The Proteas recovered from a precarious 77/5 to post a competitive 169/8 in their 20 overs, with Jansen’s innings anchoring the middle order and keeping his side in the hunt.

Marco 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗧𝗖𝗛 Jansen 🔥 Entered at 77/5 & played an innings of a lifetime to guide South Africa a fighting total! 🙌 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | Semi-final 1 #SAvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/LMBOn54jDE pic.twitter.com/CCD0QTflth — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2026

In Kolkata on Wednesday, Marco Jansen played an impactful knock for South Africa, hitting 2 fours and 5 sixes. He also stitched a 73-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Tristan Stubbs, who smashed 2 fours and a six off 47 balls.

The duo also registered a new record for South Africa, marking the highest sixth-wicket (or lower) partnership in T20I history for the Proteas.

New Zealand invited South Africa to bat first after wining the toss, however the Proteas managed to post only and 169/8 in their 20 overs. Fast bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen stole the show with an unbeaten 55 off 30 balls, while Tristan Stubbs made 29 off 24. Dewald Brevis also played a vital role for the Proteas at number four, making 34 off 27, as the Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner decided to bowl first.

