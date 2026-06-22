6, 6, 6, 6, 6… 30 runs in 1 over, star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s team just fails to match Yuvraj Singh, not Rinku Singh, WATCH viral video

Shah Rukh Khan's Los Angeles Knight Riders hammered Seattle Orcas by 81 runs in their Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 match in Dallas on Sunday.

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Shah Rukh Khan is owner of Kolkata Knight Riders and LA Knight Riders cricket teams. (Photo: IANS)

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a rare club of cricketers who have managed to hit six sixes in an over in T20 cricket. West Indies batter Rovman Powell almost replicated that feat while turning out for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s team LA Knight Riders in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 match against Seattle Orcas in Dallas on Sunday.

Powell, who was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.5 crore ahead of IPL 2026, smashed Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka for five sixes in one over before being dismissed off the final ball while attempting the record-equalling sixth maximum. His amazing onslaught came in the 17th over of the innings with LAKR struggling at 138 for 5 after losing the wicket of their skipper Jason Holder.

The former West Indies captain smashed Shanaka to all parts of the Dallas stadium to garner five sixes off the first five balls off his final over. The final ball of the over ended up in pacer Ottneil Baartman’s hands at short third-man as Powell was dismissed for 37 off 11 balls with 5 sixes and 1 four.

WATCH Rovman Powell smash five sixes off Dasun Shanaka HERE…

#RovamnPowell smashed 5 sixes in an over! #DasunShanaka was on the receiving end of the onslaught but redeemed himself with a wicket in the final delivery. Catch all the #MLC action on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/b6hJ8A2Tqr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 22, 2026

Powell’s onslaught was just the fillip that LAKR needed as they posted 196 in 20 overs. Shanaka, who turned out for Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, had claimed the wicket of Andre Fletcher before Powell took him apart.

In reply, the Orcas were dismissed for only 115 in 15.3 overs. For LAKR, Powell’s former Windies teammate Andre Russell claimed 3 for 8 while USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk picked up 3 for 17. Van Schalkwyk was USA’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup 2026 campaign – claiming four-wicket haul against champions India too.

“It’s a pleasing feeling; starting the competition well is great. We just need to keep getting better and keep the momentum going. We knew that with a good powerplay, one or two wickets, we would be in the game. It was a pretty good wicket and it was easy to stem the flow of runs. We need to keep our heads down, stay focussed and get ready for the next game. The two boys have been quality,” LAKR skipper Holder said after the match.

Powell had turned out in 11 matches for KKR in IPL 2026 while scoring 190 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 134.75.