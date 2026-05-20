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6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… 93 in 38 balls, star player from Rajasthan Royals EXPLODES, bowlers beg for mercy, becomes 1st Indian to achieve THIS massive feat

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… 93 in 38 balls, star player from Rajasthan Royals EXPLODES, bowlers beg for mercy, becomes 1st Indian to achieve THIS massive feat

Rajasthan Royals star cricketer achieved an incredible new record in Indian Premier League going past Andre Russell in their 7-wicket win over LSG in IPL 2026 match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from RR became first Indian cricketer to hit 50 sixes in IPL season. (Source: X)

RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came up with another explosive innings in their IPL 2026 match vs Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. The 15-year-old batter smashed 10 sixes in his incredible knock of 93 off 38 balls to set up a 7-wicket win over LSG and keep RR in race to reach the Playoffs stages by helping them rise above Punjab Kings to number four position on the Points Table.

Sooryavanshi, who had a slow start to his innings, scoring 5 off his first 8 balls, went on to smash 88 runs in the last 28 balls with 10 maximums and 7 fours in his innings. The RR star batter, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season, grabbed back the Orange Cap in style and now has 579 runs in 13 matches at an amazing strike-rate of 236.32 with 1 century and 3 fifties.

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The Bihar opener also became the first-ever Indian batter to smash 50 sixes in a single season of the Indian Premier League. He has now hit 53 maximums with one league match remaining against Mumbai Indians. Sooryavanshi is only six maximums short of breaking Chris Gayle’s record of 59 sixes in 2012 season. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell had hit 52 sixes in IPL 2019 while Gayle had hit 51 sixes in IPL 2013.

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The 15-year-old prodigy has also broken Russell’s record of having maximum strike-rate – 236.3 in IPL 2026 – while scoring minimum of 500 runs. Russell had a strike-rate of 204.8 in IPL 2019 while Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma is in third place with 202 in IPL 2026.

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Sooryavanshi revealed that he was not concerned about starting the innings slowly, even while chasing a massive target of 220-plus set by LSG. “That was the mindset. I know I can hit two or three boundaries or sixes anytime, so I can take a little more time and not rush too much and try to take the game till the end,” Sooryavanshi said at the post-match presentation.

Asked about handling extra pressure of attention at only 15 years of age, Sooryavanshi said, “I don’t really see too much, I don’t read newspapers and all, so I don’t think too much about it. I just think that this is only the start. If my career becomes long and I play for a long time, people will say many more things. My focus should just remain on the game and I should complete my journey.”

Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals also achieved a massive record in the history of Indian Premier League. RR achieved a new record for smashing most sixes in the Powerplay overs in a single edition, having hit 60 sixes in IPL 2026. Out of these, Sooryavanshi alone accounts for 37 sixes. Sunrisers Hyderabad (59 in IPL 2024), followed by RR (57 in IPL 2025) and SRH (54 in IPL 2026) held the earlier record.

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