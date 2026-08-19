6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Rishabh Pant holds incredible record since 2025, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul not even…

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed his 100th six in Test cricket on Day 4 of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

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Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored 66 on Day 4 of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant became the first-ever Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in the history of Test match cricket. Pant achieved this feat with a couple of sixes en route to scoring 66 in 69 balls in the second innings of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper has been on a different level when it comes to hitting sixes in Test cricket since 2025. In this duration, Pant has smashed incredible 32 sixes till date – 26 of them coming in 2025 and six so far this year.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal held the Indian record by smashing 36 sixes in Test cricket in the year 2024. But the Rajasthan Royals opener has trailed off since then – managing only six maximums in Test cricket since 2025.

Indian captain Shubman Gill also trails Pant in this aspect of the game. He hit 15 sixes in the years 2025 en route to scoring 983 runs in 9 Tests for India and has only managed 1 six in the couple of Tests in 2026.

Rishabh Pant walks back after a typically flamboyant half-century. ‍➡️ Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test | Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/uBBiHTvsS8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 18, 2026

Out of his 100 sixes in Test cricket, Pant has hammered 76 sixes off the bowling of spin bowlers – hitting England spinners Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir for nine maximums each. Only former England captain Ben Stokes and former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-haq have hit more Test sixes off spinners.

While Stokes retired with 90 out of his 138 sixes against the slow bowlers, Misbah managed to hit 79 sixes against the spinners. Pant, who had salary of Rs 27 crore till the IPL 2026 season, has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 15 crore earlier this year ahead of IPL 2027.

Pant’s teammate Devdutt Padikkal called the Indian wicketkeeper’s knock as entertaining and vital for the team. “It’s great entertainment. I think he is one of those batters who you love to watch every day of the week and he produces moments like he did today. He really took the game to them and put them under a lot of pressure,” Padikkal said in the post-match press conference.

“I think that’s the ability that he has. He can win games on his own. And when something like that comes off, it’s always great to watch. I think everyone is really happy to have a player like him in our side,” he said.

Thanks to Pant’s blazing fifty, India managed to post 193 runs in the second innings to set Sri Lanka a target of 372 runs to win the first Test.