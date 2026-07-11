6, 6, 6, 6, 6…Jos Buttler and Harry Brook wreak havoc in Southampton vs India, set new RECORD for…

Buttler and Brook added a whopping 233 runs for the second wicket, a record partnership for any wicket in the history of T20Is and set England on course to end India's 1601-day reign at the top of ICC's T20I rankings

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England's Jos Buttler celebrates his century during the fifth T20 International between India and England in the India tour of England 2026 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Veteran England batter Jos Buttler and white-ball captain Harry Brook put on a sensational batting display at The Rose Bowl in Southampton during the series concluding 5th T20I against India. The duo completely dismantled the Indian bowling attack, scoring the highest-ever 2nd wicket partnership in the history of T20 internationals. Their relentless hitting guided the hosts to a record-breaking total, leaving the visitors completely deflated in the final match of the series.

Coming together early in the innings after the dismissal of opener Phil Salt, Buttler and Brook completely dominated the middle overs. They combined for a massive, unbeaten partnership of 233 runs that shattered the previous world record for the second wicket in T20Is.

Indian duo Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma watched their record of 210 runs against South Africa getting broken by Jos Buttler and Harry Brook’s 233-run stand.

The English duo targeted both the Indian pacers and spinners with absolute ease, scoring at a run rate well over 12 runs per over. Brook’s footwork against Axar Patel (0/63 in 4 overs) was pure class as he danced down the track to loft the bowler for a couple of sixes in the 10th over which yielded 25 runs.

Also Read: India Vs England, 5th T20I: Jos Buttler become England’s highest T20I scorer, overtakes MS Dhoni with THIS record

If Brook (95 not out off 45 balls) raced off the blocks to complete his half-century off just 19 balls, Buttler, the veteran, upped the ante reaching the three figure mark which his younger teammate missed by five runs.

Buttler’s first 50 came off 34 balls and the next fifty came off just 17 more deliveries as he switched gears with effortless ease. His innings had 12 boundaries and eight sixes. This was 35-year-old’s second T20I hundred and his career-best knock.

With series already in the bag, the duo put the Indian attack to the sword with some of the cleanest hitting that one would have witnessed at the Rose Bowl where Shreyas Iyer won his fifth toss and opted to field.

Buttler and Brook added a whopping 233 runs for the second wicket, a record partnership for any wicket in the history of T20Is and set England on course to end India’s 1601-day reign at the top of ICC’s T20I rankings.

Buttler eventually departed for 131 off 64 while Brook scored 95 off 45 to help England post a mammoth 257 on the board. The ball is now on India’s court and if they are unable to chase down this total, then they will suffer yet another whitewash, which will in fact be their 2nd series loss in a row since becoming 3-time World T20 champions earlier this year.

(With PTI inputs)