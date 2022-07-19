New Delhi: Cricket South Africa’s newly refurbished T20 league have attracted interest from IPL owners and as per latest reports coming in, the Indian Premier League owners have walked away with all the 6 available franchises as per report by Cricbuzz.Also Read - Lalit Modi Slams Media For TROLLING Him With Sushmita Sen Relationship; Tags Wrong BCCI Account

The bids closed on Wednesday and the IPL owners have reportedly stole the show. Also Read - Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi Laments Media Trolling, Claims 'I am not a Fugitive'

“Mumbai Indians are set to have their team in Cape Town. Chennai Super Kings, one of the most popular IPL franchises, is likely to be given the franchise based Johannesburg while Jindal, the co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, will have his team based out of Centurion in Pretoria. It will be called te Pretoria Capitals,” the report said. Also Read - Jay Shah Vindicated, IPL Set To Get Extended Window In ICC Future Tour Programme

“Of the remaining two cities, SunRisers Hyderabad could have its team in Port Elizabeth while the Royals are expected to have their base in Paarl,” it further added.

Mumbai and Chennai are said to have placed the highest bids, close to 250 crores.

“Faf du Plessis, one of the biggest T20 stars who is now a free agent, will stay in South Africa. Dwayne Bravo too will be there, most probably with the CSK-owned team, but many other West Indies are going to the UAE”, Cricbuzz also mentioned in their report.

The newly rebranded league will launch early next year.

“This new league promises to make a significant investment into both professional cricket and development in South Africa, along with a positive socio-economic and tourism injection into the country,” CSA’s chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki told.

BID WINNERS:-

Mumbai Indians – Cape Town

Chennai Super Kings – Johannesburg

Delhi Capitals – Centurion

Lucknow Super Giants – Durban

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Port Elizabeth

Rajasthan Royals – Paarl