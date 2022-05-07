New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has included six para athletes to the core team of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) The MOC also approved Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia’s proposal to train in Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland.Also Read - Indian Senior Team In Final Of World Bridge Championships in Italy

The six para-athletes who were included in the core list are Dharambir (Men's Club Throw – F51), Someswara Rao (Men's Long Jump – T64), Manasi Joshi (Badminton – SL3), Nithya Sre (Badminton – SH6), Mandeep Kaur (Badminton – SL3) and Manisha Ramdass (Badminton – SU5).

The MOC during its 74th meeting also approved 38 days training camp for Indian Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, and his strength and conditioning coach Lakshay Batra. Devendra will train in Finland’s Kuortane Olympic Training Centre, which has one of the best training facilities in Europe, particularly for javelin throwers.

The international training camp will cost the government approximately Rs. 11.5 lakhs which would include funding for their travel, visa, medical insurance, training facilities, and boarding and lodging cost.