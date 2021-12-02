New Delhi, Dec 2: Anurag Thakur, Union sports minister on Thursday revealed that the government has spent over 65 crores on Indian Men’s Hockey team in the past 5 years apart from sanctioning as many as 20 infrastructure projects of the game.Also Read - Junior Hockey World Cup: Germany, Argentina and France Reach Last-Four Stage

Thakur said that the money was equally spent on coaching camps, foreign competitions, domestic competitions, and other expenses. Also Read - FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: India Beat Belgium By 1-0, Set Semi-Final Date With Germany

“An amount of Rs. 45.05 crore has been spent on Senior Hockey Men’s team and Rs. 20.23 crore on Junior Hockey Men’s Team towards coaching camps, foreign competitions, domestic competitions, the salary of coaches, equipment, etc., during the last five years, that is, 2016-17 to 2020-21” Anurag Thakur’s written reply in the Rajya Sabha read. Also Read - 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra to Launch PM's Mission

“Further, 20 infrastructure projects worth Rs. 103.98 crore for hockey have been sanctioned under Khelo India Scheme since 2016-17,” he added.

The senior men’s hockey team won bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after defeating Germany 5-4 in the third-place match. This was a historic win as the Indian hockey team won a medal in the Olympics after a gap of 41 years.

(With Inputs From IANS)