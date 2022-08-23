New Delhi: After T20 cricket took the world by storm, then came the ‘Hundred’ format – there is also a T10 league that happens. If that was not enough for the cricketing world, here comes the next product that could potentially be the next big thing in cricket – the 60-ball format. The league would take place in the Caribbean which will see six men’s franchises, three women’s teams feature and the tournament takes place just before the start of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Also Read - Trinbago Knight Riders to Field First Ever Women's Team in WPCL

RULES OF NEW 60-BALL FORMAT (6IXTY)

• Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out

• Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9

• There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls

• The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.

• If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls

• Fans will vote for the timing of a "Mystery Fan Ball" where a batter can't be dismissed by the bowler.

61XTY 2022 VENUE, DATE

61XTY 2022 date, venue The first edition of THE 6IXTY will take place from 24 to 28 August in St Kitts & Nevis at one of the world cricket's fastest scoring grounds – Warner Park.

BARBADOS ROYALS GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS HAYLEY MATTHEWS (C) STAFANIE TAYLOR (C) DEANDRA DOTTIN (C) SHAKERA SELMAN (VC) SHERMAINE CAMPBELLE (VC) ANISA MOHAMMAD (VC) FATIMA SANA (PAK) CHAMARI ATHAPATHTHU (SL) HAYLEY JENSEN (NZ) CHLOE TRYON (SA) AYABONGA KHAKA (SA) SUNE LUUS (SA) SNIGDHA PAUL (USA) ISANI VAGHELA (USA) GEETIKA KODALI (USA) RENEICE BOYCE RASHADA WILLIAMS LEE ANN KIRBY MANDY RANGRU RACHEL VINCENT KYSHONA KNIGHT BRITNEY COOPER KAYSIA SCHULTZ KYCIA KNIGHT AALIYAH ALLEYNE CHEDEAN NATION NATASHA MCLEAN SHANIKA BRUCE CHERRY-ANN FRASER SHENETA GRIMMOND AFY FLETCHER SHAMILIA CONNELL CANEISHA ISAAC QIANA JOSEPH KARISHMA RAMHARACK JANNILLEA GLASGOW JAPHINA JOSEPH SHABIKA GAJNABI STEFFIE SOOGRIM CHINELLE HENRY ZAIDA JAMES SHAWNISHA HECTOR

(C) – Captain (VC) – Vice captain