FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup | New Delhi: In a feat worth celebrating, seven out of 33 girls that have been called for the coaching camp for FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, come from tribal regions of Jharkhand. The world cup is scheduled to take place in India in October. The camp is being organised in Jamshedpur.

The camp is organised under the India team's coach, Thomas Dennerby. According to a report by The Telegraph, the training will take place at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Tata Steel and the Jharkhand state government have agreed to provide logistical and infrastructural support.

Complete List Of Players Called For The Camp

Forwards: Neha, Lavanya, Anita Kumari, Reshma, Vinothini, Dharshini, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.

Midfielders: Payal, Kalpana, Shailja, Moirangthem Ambika Devi, R Madhumathi, Loktongbam Shelia Devi, Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda.

Defenders: Salima Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Purnima Kumari, Julia Devi Yanglem, Bhumika Bharat Mane, Kajal, Varshika, Kajol Dsouza, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Anjali Kumari Munda, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.