‘8 Ka Wait’: Salman Khan Roots For Team India Against Pakistan In Unique Way | Watch Video

The cricketing relation between India and Pakistan is, perhaps, the most bizarre in the long history of the sport.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is rooting for team India in the ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan which will be played in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

Team India have beat Pakistan for the seven times in the history of the ODI World Cup. In a video Salman was spotted saying that tiger is waiting for eighth time, here is the viral video:

Salman Khan in Star Sports promo for India vs Pakistan match. – It’s time for 8-0……!!!!pic.twitter.com/MTyxllipm1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2023

Salman Khan will witness the ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan from the stadium and along with Salman, bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will also be there at Narendra Modi Stadium.

At once, it is a force of unity and a sharp-edged exclusionary tool between the two nations, which are madly in love with cricket.

Those idiosyncrasies do not get a clearer reflection anywhere else than in the 50-over World Cup, where India enjoy a 7-0 edge over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.

But on the grandest stage where India and Pakistan, not just cricketers but fans too, strive to outdo each other, the moments too carry as much importance as the numbers.

The cricket rivalry between the neighbours started in 1952 when Abdul Kardar-led Pakistan stepped on to the Indian soil for a five-match Test series, but their more storied World Cup battles have a relatively recent birth in 1992.

India took on Pakistan in the fabled Sydney Cricket Ground, and emerged a 43-run winner. A precociously talented 19-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made a 54 off 62 balls, a precursor to his many knocks that would hurt Pakistan in the future in the World Cup and elsewhere.

