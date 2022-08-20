Sehwag International School: A case of sexual abuse of an 8-year-old child has come to light from Sehwag International School (SIS), Jhajjar, Haryana, run by former cricketer Virender Sehwag. The Police have started an investigation by registering a case in this matter. According to the police, the child is still scared and unable to tell anything openly. It is suspected that one or more children from the school or staff member(s) could be behind the act. Virender Sehwag is the founder of the Sehwag International School while his wife Aarti Sehwag is the chairperson.Also Read - Virender Sehwag's Independence Day 2022 Patriotic Post Will Give You Goosebumps | VIRAL TWEET

DSP Rahul Dev said that the incident came to light on Saturday and more details would be shared on Sunday. The medical examination of the child has confirmed sexual abuse and a special team has been formed to investigate the case.

The incident occurred on August 15

Reportedly, the incident occurred on the night of August 15 at the school hostel. The child's father met SP Wasim Akram and lodged a complaint. Earlier, the police wanted to talk to the victim for leads but the child is scared and not in a condition to tell anything. However, the police registered an FIR on Friday night and that is when the case came out in open.

Child’s father lodged the complaint

Most of the children studying in this school stay in hostels. The father of the victim child met SP Wasim Akram and registered a complaint and allege that the child has been molested in the hostel itself. The SP registered a case and ordered the arrest of the accused.

Inquiries from the school staff

The police team and the team of FSL inspected the hostel in the school. The school staff was also questioned about the incident. The SP said that the investigation has been handed over to the Mahila Police Station and that the culprits will not be spared. Police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, (JJ Act) and POCSO Act in this case.