ICC World Cup 2019: Not just Virat Kohli-led Team India, but Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is also there in the UK. Ranveer, who is playing the protagonist in ’83-The Film’, was spotted along with Australian spin wizard Shane Warne. Ranveer is there for the shooting of the film. The sports drama recounts India’s historical 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev’s leadership. With the ICC World Cup 2019 going on, Warne was in the UK as a part of the broadcast team. In the picture, Ranveer Singh looks dapper in his blue formals. Ranveer captioned the picture as ‘Spin King’.

The picture of the two stars was loved by their fans and they took to social space to react to it. Most of them used a heart emoticon to express themselves.

Ek number.❤🔥 — Shivani Sharma 👀 (@Shivani78299081) June 2, 2019

Omg!! @ShaneWarne ❤️🧡💜💛💚💙

Still these hearts are less to define my craze! — The Real Indian 🇮🇳 (@_TheRealIndian_) June 2, 2019

Superb looking 👌 — Abhishek Kumar Kushwaha (@ItsAbhishek20) June 2, 2019

Looking well dressed for a change😋#83squad — rahul chakravarty (@rahul7464) June 2, 2019

Action on cricket action on camera — Ashish Tiwari (@ashishinakt) June 2, 2019

Slaying at every point — Swasti Mehul jain (@SwastiMehul) June 2, 2019

Woah!

Looking good both Gully Boy and Warnie!! Bohot hard! — Akshat Ajwani (@AjwaniAkshat) June 2, 2019

The picture has already garnered 450,831 likes in an hour.

Meanwhile, India would start their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5. India is expected to start favourites after a dismal show by the Proteas against hosts England. Both the teams have quality cricketers and it is poised to be a mouthwatering clash. The match would take place at Southampton and fans could be in for a run fest.