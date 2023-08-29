Home

Sports

Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mitchell Starc; Vivian Richards Predicts Shaheen Afridi to Pick Most Wickets During ODI World Cup 2023

Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mitchell Starc; Vivian Richards Predicts Shaheen Afridi to Pick Most Wickets During ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Do you agree with Sir Viviaan Richards that Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi will be the leading wicket-taker in the marquee event?

Dubai: Sir Vivian Richards is arguably the best to have held a bat. He has retired from playing the game, but his opinion and suggestions are highly-respected across cricketing lines. With a little over two months to go for the much-awaited ODI World Cup, the former West Indies cricketer has predicted the bowler with most wickets during the marquee event in India. With Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side, one would have reckoned the Indian would have been a good pick but Richards thinks otherwise. As per Richards, Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi would be the leading wicket-taker in the ODI WC.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Richards, while speaking on ICC, claimed that he has seen the growth of the Pakistani pacer and hence believes he would be the leading wicket-taker in the marquee event in India. Claiming that Shaheen is a ‘determined’ individual, Richards said that he is so confident about him because he has seen him from close quarters for an entire season during the PSL.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES