Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted he misses racing even as the governing authority scrambles to get the season underway behind closed doors.

Hours before the first practice session, the season opening Australian Grand Prix was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It led to a series of cancellations with the French Grand Prix latest to be scrapped on Monday.

F1 chief Chase Carey is hopeful the season will start from the first July weekend when the Austrian Grand Prix has been scheduled.

“I miss racing everyday,” Hamilton posted on his Instagram account. “This is the first time since I was 8 that I haven’t started a season. When you live and breath something you love, when it’s gone there’s definitely a big void. But there’s always positives to take from these times.”

The 35-year-old said the lockdown has though provided a time for reflection and improve ourselves.

“Right now, we all have time in the world to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people we have around us, our careers. Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being slaughtered for our pleasure simply because our demands are much lower and everyone staying in,” he wrote.

“Let’s not come back the same as we went into this tough time, let’s come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits. Let’s come out of this as a new us, a new reinvigorated you, fitter, healthier and more focused but above all, kinder, more generous and gracious and caring for our world and the people in it. I hope we all do,” he added.