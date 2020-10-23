Legendary allrounder Kapil Dev underwent an emergency angioplasty in a New Delhi Hospital earlier on Friday after complaining of chest pain. Currently in ICU, his condition is stable and an official statement from the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute where the operation was performed says he will be discharged in a couple of days. Also Read - Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty in Fortis

Under Kapil's captaincy, India defeated the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final to lift their maiden trophy, a development that revolutionised the sport in the country.

Several former and current cricketers expressed their shock at the news and wished Kapil a speedy recovery.

Let’s send a billion wishes and prayers to @therealkapildev. Get well soon, Paji. 🙌🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2020

Omg!! Wish you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev paaji. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 23, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020

Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2020

Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2020

Get well soon @therealkapildev Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 23, 2020

He is the only player in cricket history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulated over 5000 runs in Tests. He was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2010.