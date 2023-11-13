Home

”A Good Captain And Leader Gives You Security”, Gautam Gambhir Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma

For a decade, India have faltered in knockout stages of ICC tournaments and this time, they would definitely be looking to break the jinx.

''A Good Captain And Leader Gives You Security'', Gautam Gambhir Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai, Nov 13: Former India cricketer and multiple time World Cup winner, Gautam Gambhir has talked highly of India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the semi-final encounter against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The 2-time IPL winner with Kolkata Knight Riders said that a good skipper always give his players the security and Rohit Sharma has done just that. The Mumbai Indians man has led to India to a 9-match unbeaten streak in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, beating every possible team there is to beat.

“A good captain and leader give you security, which makes the dressing room secure, not only for himself but for the other 14 players as well. And Rohit Sharma has done that,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

“That’s why he has won five IPL trophies. That’s where his winning ratio when he started playing all those international games has been fabulous. If you go by the stats and the trophies, he ticks all the boxes. But the most important thing is he has made that dressing room a very secure dressing room.”

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch likes Rohit’s aggressive approach in the powerplay.

“The thought process behind Rohit is he’s trying to get the team off to a quick start. You see, the wicket tends to get slower as the tournament has gone on. So, that initial powerplay to put pressure on the opposition is really crucial.

“I think what that’s done is it’s changed the bowler’s mindset before the game has even started, knowing that Rohit is going to come really hard at them,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

