ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has slammed ICC after England beat New Zealand by virtue of boundaries to lift maiden World Cup. It was a fitting finale as it went right down to the wire. Even the Super Over could not lead to a clear winner and hence England was awarded the WC because they had hit more boundaries. Gambhir questioned the ICC rule in a tweet he posted right after the match. “Don’t understand how the game of such proportions, the # CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @ BLACKCAPS & @ englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo,” read Gambhir’s post.

“There was a lot in that game, jeez. I’d like to commiserate Kane and his team. The fight that they show is worth aspiring to. The example that they lead is hugely commendable to him and his team. It was a very hard-fought game. It was a tough wicket where everyone found it tough to score. We lost a lot of wickets. Buttler and Stokes put together a partnership, and I thought that would take us deep, and it did. This has been a four-year journey. We have developed a lot over those years, especially the last two. We find it hard to play on wickets like that. To get over the line today means the world to us,” said Morgan after the win.