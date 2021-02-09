AA vs HLL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Saudi Arabian League

Al Ain FC will play host to Al Hilal Saudi in their next match of Saudi Arabian League on Tuesday evening at the AKing Saud Sport City Stadium, Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian League AA vs HLL match will kick-off at 6:35 PM IST. Al-Ain have been the worst-performing side in the ongoing Saudi Arabia league as they sit at the bottom of the table. The hosts are ranked 16th as they have recorded just 13 points from 16 games banking on their four wins, one draw, and 11 losses. On the other hand, Al-Hilal come into the match following a string of poor performances. The visitors are currently on a three-match winless streak and will start this match following two straight losses. They are currently slotted third on the league table with 30 points from 16 games. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Saudi Arabian League is not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Hilal Saudi and Al Shabab will start at 6:35 PM IST.

Venue: King Saud Sports City Stadium.

AA vs HLL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Amin Albukhari

Defenders- Hyun Soo Jang, Mohammed Al Shoraimi, Yasir Al Shahrani, Bastos

Midfielders- Mohamed Kanno, Filip Bradaric, Andre Carrillo, Saeed Alqarni

Forwards- Amadou Moutari, Saleh Al Shehri

Al Ain FC (AA) – Key Players

Juanpi Anor

Amadou Moutari

Filip Bradaric

Saphir Taider

Getterson

Al Hilal Saudi (HLL) – Key Players

Abdullah Al-Mayouf

Andre Carrillo

Salem Al-Dawsari

Muteb Almufarrij

Ali Al-Boleahi

Al Ain FC: Amin Albukhari, Nawwaf Al Harthi, Bastos, Saif Hussain, Mohammed Al Shoraimi, Filip Bradaric, Juan Pablo Anor, Saeed Alqarni, Getterson, Mohammad Fouad, Amadou Moutari.

Al Hilal Saudi: Abdullah Al Jadaani, Yasir Al Shahrani, Hyun Soo Jang, Mohammed Jahfali, Andre Carrillo, Amiri Kurdi, Salem Al Dawsari, Luciano Vietto, Bafetimbi Gomis, Mohamed Kanno, Saleh Al Shehri.

AA vs HLL SQUADS

Al Hilal Saudi (HLL): Fabio Abreu, Saleh Al Abbas, Rakan Shamlan, Hassan Sharahili, Yousef Al-Shammari, Ismail Al-Maghrabi, Mashari Al-Anazi, Muteb Hamad, Mohammed Al-Dhafiri, Fahad Al-Shammeri, Youssef El Jebli, Mohamed Rayhi, Khaleem Hyland, Zakaria Al-Sudani, Abdulaziz Damdam, Maher Othman, Abdalmajeed Obaid, Nayef Al Dafeeri, Jedan Al Shemmari, Dhaifallah Al-Qarni, Khalid Alqutam, Abdulmohsen Al-Subhi, Abdulrahman Al Dhifeeri, Mohammed Bassam Alhurayji, Mohammed Alshammari, Renato Chaves, Xandro Schenk, Naif Almas, Abdulmalek Al-Shammary, Hassan Mohammed Raghfawi, Mhana Al Enazi, Nayef Almutairi, Saad Al Khayri, Mohamed Bashir, Sultan Dawood Al-Shammari, Abdulshakour Hosawi, Nayef Almas, Hassan Al Attas, Bader Alhwidy Alshammary, Massod Al-Rabie, Omar Aloudah, Martín Campaña, Khuwailad Al-Mozaibri, Hani Al Nahedh, Mazyad Al Enazi, Mohammed Alyami, Bandar Al-Dhafeery, Meshaal Huriss.

Al Ain FC (AA): Getterson, Yassine Lakhal, Saeed Al-Zahrani, Faread Al-Harbi, Khaled Al Zaylai, Faisal Al-Jamaan, Ali Kharmi, Nawwaf Al Harthi, Saphir Taïder, Filip Bradarić, Amadou Moutari, Mohammad Fouad, Saeed Al-Qarni, Nawaf Al-Farshan, Motaz Tombakti, Hassan Al-Harbi, Yahia Al-Kabie, Ahmed Karenshi, Omar Al-Suhaymi, Abdullah Al Rashidi, Sajir-Al-Shammari, Albrahim Bager, Eid Al-Qahtani, Bastos, Mohammed Nahiri, Rashed Al Rahab, Amer Haroon, Saleh Al-Omrani, Saif Hussain, Mohammed Al-Shoraimi, Abdulaziz Jahaf, Ameen Bokhari, Saad Alsaleh, Sultan Al-Ghamdi, Mohammed Mazyad Alshammari, Salem Al-Ghamdi.

