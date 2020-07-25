Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AAD vs DPS at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In an exciting clash of Emirates D10 tournament, Ajman Alubond will take on Dubai Pulse Secure in the match 6 of the tournament on Saturday- July 25. The Emirates D10 tournament AAD vs DPS match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The AAD vs DPS Dream11 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Ajman Alubond succumbed to a loss against Team Abu Dhabi, Dubai Pulse Secure held their nerve in the Super Over against a gritty ECB Blues side in the tournament opener. Although Dubai will consider themselves as favourites for this game, Ajman did show glimpses of brilliance against Abu Dhabi and will be hoping to kick start their campaign with a good performance on Saturday.

TOSS – The toss between Ajman Alubond and Dubai Pulse Secure will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Shafaqat Ali (C), Faisal Amin, Sapandeep Singh

All-rounders: Hamad Arshad (VC), Ali Mirza, Fahad Tariq

Bowlers: Imran Haider, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah

AAD vs DPS Probable Playing XIs

Ajman Alubond: A Shakoor, S Sandeep, A Gul-Khan, S Singh, Z Farid, A Mirza, H Arshad, A Hamza, O Farooq, N Aziz and M Azhar.

Dubai Pulse Secure: F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Amin, R Gull, I Sait, S Ali, F Tariq, M Rashid, F Hashmi and I Haider.

AAD vs DPS Squads

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza, Anand Kumar, Saqib Manshad, Ali Mirza, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul Rehman, Aagam Shah, Usman Munir.

