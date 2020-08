Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ajman Alubond vs ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AAD vs ECB at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In the second encounter of Emirates D10 tournament on Monday evening, Ajman Alubond will square off against ECB Blues at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground. The Emirates D10 tournament AAD vs ECB match will start at 9.30 PM IST. With both teams in form, it promises to be a mouthwatering clash. ECB Blues, with all their international stars, have done well as they are set for a top-two finish. On the other hand, Ajman Alubond, are rooted to the bottom of the points table with lacklustre performances in recent games. However, Ajman aren't ones to be taken lightly as they did inflict a loss upon the ECB Blues earlier in the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Ajman Alubond and ECB Blues will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – V. Aravind (C), Boota

Batsmen– Singh, Suri, S. Manshad

All-rounders – A. Hamza, R. Mustafa (vc), K. Daud

Bowlers – N Aziz, A. Raza, Farooq

AAD vs ECB Probable Playing XIs

Ajman Alubond– Zawar Farid, Ameer Hamza, Sapandeep Singh, Omer Farooq, Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Saqib Manshad, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah, Muhammad Azhar.

ECB Blues– Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Vritya Aravind, Muhammad Usman, Mohammad Buta, Taimoor Ali, Kashid Daud, Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmad, Karthik Meiyappan, Matiullah.

AAD vs ECB Squads

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

ECB Blues: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind.

