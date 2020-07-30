Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's AAD vs SBK at Dubai Cricket Stadium: In an exciting Emirates D10 tournament match on Thursday late night, Ajman Alubond will square off against Sharjah Bukhatir in the last contest of the day. The Emirates D10 league clash between AAD vs SBK will kick-off at 11.30 PM IST. It will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on July 30. Ajman Alubond are presently at the fourth spot in the league's points table with jsut two points to their name. They have managed to win a solitary match out of the three played in the season so far.

On the other hand, Sharjah Bukhatir are on the second spot of the points table with six points to their name. They have managed to win three matches in the season out of the four played. SBK downed Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) in their last Emirates D10 tournament match.

TOSS – The toss between Ajman Alubond and Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take place at 11 PM (IST).

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Sandeep

Batsmen – U Ali, K Shah, S Singh, S Manshad

All-rounders – R Mani, A Hamza

Bowlers – N Aziz, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh

AAD vs SBK Probable Playing XIs

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Saqib Manshad, Sandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Fayyaz Ahmed (wk), Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar.

AAD vs SBK Squads

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

Sharjah Bukhatir: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

