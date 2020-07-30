AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team Hints

AAD vs TAD Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Ajman Alubond vs Team Abu Dhabi at 5:30 PM IST July 30: Another T10 tournament gets underway. This time the venue is Dubai and a total of six teams will square off during the tournament. It's been scheduled between July 24 and August 7. All 34 matches will be played in Dubai.

"The 10-over format is an extremely intense and a growing short-format of the game. This tournament has been designed to expose our players to a structured competition on world-class pitches with their performance being overseen by cricket veterans and administrators. We also expect this format to assist in developing each player's skill-set, encourage team cohesiveness and provide us with a platform to identify and select future talent," Emirates Cricket Selection Committee Chairman Tayeb Kamali said.

"We are very pleased with ITW Consulting's commitment to our shared vision for this tournament. We are particularly delighted that the inaugural D10 tournament will be live-streamed on Etisalat (UAE), Cricket Gateway, and other well-known platforms in India, Pakistan, as well as the rest of the Middle East, and across the UK and the USA," he added.

Toss: The toss between Ajman Alubond and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

AAD vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Rameez Shahzad (captain), Kai Smith (vice-captain), Sapandeep Singh, Abdul Shakoor, Ghulan Farid, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Nasir Aziz, Rahul Bhatia, Amjad Gul-Khan, Ali Abid, Ameer Hamza

AAD vs TAD SQUADS

Ajman Alubond: Sapandeep Singh, Abdul Shakoor, Nasir Aziz, Sandy Sandeep, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza, Anand Kumar, Saqib Manshad, Ali Mirza, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Amjad Gul-Khan, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar

Team Abu Dhabi: Usama H Shah, Kai Smith, Ghulam Murtaza, Rameez Shahzad, Ghulan Farid, Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammed, Khalid Mahmood, Aryan Lakra, Noor Khan, Khalid Mahmood, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Vinayak Vijayan

