Dream11 Tips And Prediction UAE Gulf League

Al-Jazira will face off Al-Ain FC in their next match of UAE Gulf League tonight. Third-placed Al-Jazira take on fifth-placed Al-Ain FC in what is expected to be an interesting encounter of UAE Gulf League. The UAE Gulf League AAI vs ALJ match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST. Al-Jazira currently holds second position in the UAE Gulf League standings, with 26 points under their belt. They played 11 matches, in which they have won eight matches, tied two matches and lost one match. The total goals they have scored are 25 in the competition and conceded nine. On the other hand, Al-Ain FC will play their 12th match in UAE Gulf League. AAI hold the fifth position in the league standings, with 19 points in their account. They have played 11 matches, in which they have won five matches, played four and lost two matches.

Kick-Off Time: The UAE Gulf League match between Al-Jazira and Al-Ain FC will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

AAI vs ALJ My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Ahmed Shambih

Defenders- Mohamed Fawzi, Mahmoud Khamis, Tsukasa Shiotani, Saeed Juma

Midfielders- Dia Saba, Toze, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Ryan Mendes

Forwards- Sebastian Tagliabue (C), Kodjo Laba (VC)

Al-Ain (AAI) – Key Players

Khalid Eisa

Salem Abdulla

Rafael Pereira

Erik Jorgens de-Menezes

Ahmed Barman

Al-Jazira (ALJ) – Key Players

Milos Kosanovic

Khalfan-Mubarak

Abdullah Ramadan

Ali Mabkhout

Zayed Al Ameri

AAI vs ALJ Probable Playing XIs

Al-Ain FC: Khalid Eisa, Ismail Ahmed, Tsukasa Shiotani, Mohammed Ali Shakir, Ahmed Barman Ali, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Salem Abdulla, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Caio Correa, Kodjo Fo Doh Laba.

Al-Jazira: Ali Khaseif, Musallem Fayez, Mohammed Al-Musalami, Khalifa M Ghanim , Salim Rashid, Mohamed Fawzi, Mohamed Al Attas, Mbark Boussoufa, Mohamed Jamal, Romarinho, Ali Mabkhout.

AAI vs ALJ SQUADS

Al-Jazira (AAI): Wilson Eduardo, Kodjo Fo Doh Laba, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Caio Canedo, Guido Licheri, Jamal Maroof, Saad Khamis, Sultan Mohammed Slayem Hamad Aljneibi, Juanpi Añor, Mohamed Abdulrahman, Omar Yaisien, Andrija Radovanović, Yahia Nader, Ibrahim Diaky, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Ahmed Barman, Rayan Yaslam, Fahad Hadeed, Mohamed Jamal, Mohsen Abdulla, Abdalla Mazen, Khaled Al-Blooshi, Khalid Al Baloushi, Saeed Al Blooshi, Abdullah Gazea, Mohamed Hilal, Mohamed Khalfan, Falah Al Jneibi, Saif Ghazi, Saif Al Harthi, Ahmed Al Aatesh, Hamad Al Kalbani, Khalid Alaa, Mohamed Abbas, Naser Al Shikali, Saif Anter, Ali Ahmed Al Shamsi, Fahed Al Ghaithi, Sultan Buti, Mohammed Awad, Abdulla Sameer, Tsukasa Shiotani, Erik Jorgens de Menezes, Rafael Pereira, Saeed Juma, Ismail Ahmed, Mohnad Salem, Mohamed Ahmed, Ahmed Jamal, Khaled Abdulrahman, Mohammed Fayez, Mohammed Ali Shakir, Salem Al-Jaberi, Ahmad Salem Mohamad, Ali Mohammed Al Haidhani, Saoud Al-Mahri, Hazaa Al Khansory, Khaled Ali Al Baloushi, Mansour Alshamsi, Rashed Waleed, Salem Abdulla, Khalid Eisa, Mohammed Bu Senda, Nawwaf Husain, Dawoud Sulaiman, Mohamad Saeed, Hamad Abdulla Nasser, Suhail Al Shamsi, Ibrahim Al Kaabi.

Al-Ain FC (ALJ): Ali Mabkhout, Oumar Traore, Khalfan Mubarak, Bruno Oliveira, Zayed Al Ameri, Ahmed Rabia Gheilani, Ahmed Fawzi, Omar Ramadan, Faisl Al Matroushi, Hazza Subait, Saeed Alabdouli, Mohamed Awad, Sultan Mabkhout, Majed Lafi, Faisal Al Matroushi, Mohamed Salem, Mayed Alhammadi, Waleed Hassan, Omar Abdulrahman, Thulani Serero, Imoh Ezekiel, Mohammed Rabii, Amer Abdulrahman, Abdallah Ramadan, Salim Rashid, Sultan Bargash, Abdulla Fadaq, Maeed Alruwais, Gamal Elsaid, Hamad Al Jneibi, Yousef Ayman, Zayed Sultan, Hamdan Abdulrahman Ahmed, Khater Subait, Miloš Kosanović, Khalifa Alhammadi, Khalifa Mubarak, Renner, Bader Al Shabeebi, Abdulla Idrees, Mohamed Omar Al Attas, Salim Rashid Obaid, Nawaf Dhawi, Suhail Salah, Hassan Khaled, Adham Khalid, Al Ameri Yousef, Saleh Nasser, Abdulla Mohamed, Rashed Abdulla, Ateeq Salem, Ahmed Sultan, Ahmed Saleh, Ali Khasif, Abdullrahman Al Amer, Adel Abu Baker Fadaaq, Abulla Alhammadi, Salam Khairi, Ali Khaseif Housani.

