‘Aaj Mango Aam Hai Aur Cheeku Khaas Hai’: Swiggy Takes A Dig On Kohli vs Naveen Battle Ahead OF IND vs AFG Clash

Both Virat Kohli and Naveen-Ul-Haq are playing against each other after the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi: Food delivery partner Swiggy took a dig on Naveen-Ul-Haq ahead of the India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 clash which will be played in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Both Kohli and Naveen had a verbal spat during the Indian Premier League 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The incident occurred after the match between the two teams on May 25, 2023, which RCB won by 18 runs. As the players were shaking hands after the match, Naveen and Kohli exchanged words. The argument escalated, and Naveen was seen pushing Kohli.

Swiggy took their X (formerly known as Twitter) account to take a dig on Afghanistan pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq ahead of India vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup clash and here is the tweet:

aaj mango aam hai aur cheeku khaas hai 👑#INDvsAFG — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 11, 2023

The incident was widely condemned by cricket fans and pundits alike. Both players were fined by the IPL governing council for their involvement in the altercation.

There are different versions of what happened during the incident. Kohli has claimed that Naveen sledged him throughout the match, and that he was provoked by the Afghan bowler. Naveen, on the other hand, has said that it was Kohli who started the argument by grabbing his hand and insulting him.

Regardless of who started the argument, there is no doubt that it was an ugly incident that tarnished the image of the IPL. It is also a reminder that even the best players in the world are not immune to losing their cool on the cricket field.

