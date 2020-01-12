Aakarshi Kashyap justified her tag of the top seed as won the women’s singles crown while 15th seed Mithun Manjunath pocketed the men’s singles top prize at the Yonex-Sunrise All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kashyap was made to fight hard for her win in the final against 16th seed Gayatri Gopichand, who proved to be a tough one to crack as she grabbed the second game. However, Kashyap kept her cool and played some brilliant shots to perfection that outplayed Gopichand in the decider and complete the marathon 21-17, 12-21, 21-9 win in 63 minutes.

The men’s singles final witnessed 15th seed Manjunath beat 12th seed Kaushal Dharmamer 21-17 21-9 in a solid performance. The 21-year-old Manjunath, who made it to the top 75 in the world last year and has been picked by Pune 7 Aces to play in the Premier Badminton League Season 5, had earlier accounted for the sixth seed Rahul Yadav Chittiaboina and 10th seed Siddharth Pratap Singh earlier this week.

Both the men’s and the women’s doubles categories had the top seeds losing in the finals.

In the women’s doubles, the unseeded pair of Rutaparna Panda and Maneesha K stunned top seeds and current national champion Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat 21-19, 21-7.

The men’s doubles summit clash which turned out to be an interesting showdown between the top seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga-Shlok Ramchandran and sixth seeds Utkarsh Arora-Saurabh Sharma. Garaga and Ramchandran made a strong start and pocketed the first game 21-14 riding on their fabulous footwork and aggressive smashes. But they could not keep away the sixth seeds who lifted their game by several notches in the second and showed some steely resolve in the third to win 14-21, 21-9, 21-16.