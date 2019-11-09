Former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra faced the heat on social media after he complained about Air India’s Delhi-Nagpur flight being late on Saturday. Chopra, who is active on social media and enjoys a massive fanbase was made to wait for two and a half hours as the flight travelling to Nagpur. The commentator who is part of the Star Sports Network team was travelling to Nagpur for the last and final T20I between hosts India and Bangladesh.

He took to Twitter and explained the reason behind the delay and also said that post Jet Airways travelling in India has become a nightmare. “Flying in India post the Jet Airways exit is nothing less than a nightmare. Air India flight to Nagpur is a case study—gate closed. Fully boarded. Now Waiting for the last 45 mins inside the plane for one of the crew members to arrive. A grand total of 2.50 hr delay already,” read his post.

Here is how the netizens reacted to his comment:

