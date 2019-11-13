Former India opener Aakash Chopra is widely known for his crisp commentary. But now fans think that the 42-year-old Chopra can be a good scout to spot talent as well. Chopra’s tweet on India fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who registered record T20I figures in the third and final match against Bangladesh, has gone viral following Chahar’s show at Nagpur.

Chopra had predicted that Chahar will be a bowler to watch out for in the future. As early as 2010, the India cricketer had tweeted about an 18-year-old Deepak, saying he had spotted a young talent whom he believed will shine in the future.

“I’ve spotted a young talent…Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name…you’d see a lot of him in the future,” Aakash Chopra had written in 2010.

@MalhotraSaurabh I’ve spotted a young talent…Deepak Chahar in Rajasthan. Remember his name…you’d see a lot of him in the future 🙂 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2010

Aakash Chopra’s tweet is now a hit among cricket fans.

Earlier, Chahar, who made his India debut only in 2018, was among the reserve battery of India’s fast bowler and was continuously knocking at the doors of the selectors. Given the opportunity, Chahar, who plies his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be difficult to stop and it will be interesting how the think tank slot him in the playing XI after the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return from their injury setbacks.

On Sunday, Chahar became the 1st Indian male cricketer to pick up a T20I hat-trick. He finished with figures of 6-7 – the best-ever bowling figures in T20I cricket – as India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs to cinch the three-match series 2-1.

Chahar did not stop there. He also became the 1st bowler to pick up hat-tricks in 2 successful matches in T20 cricket. He followed up the Sunday’s feat with a hat-trick for Rajasthan in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Tuesday.

“I have always believed in my abilities and that can make a huge difference in anybody’s game. Confidence makes all the difference, provided it is in the right amount. I have been through a lot in my cricket career and that’s why I am no stranger to challenges. In fact, I love them and perhaps, that is what gets the best out of me,” Deepak Chahar said.