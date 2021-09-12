New Delhi: Once the fifth and final Test at The Oval was canceled, former English captain Michael Vaughan was one of the firsts to blame Virat Kohli-led Indian team for ensuring it because of the Indian Premier League. Vaughan tweeted: “India have let English Cricket down!!!Also Read - Ian Chappell Hails Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin; Suggests How Can Team India be Improved

But England did let South African Cricket down!!! Ex-India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has responded to the former English captain and reminded him of what England did to the South African tour in similar circumstances. England had left South Africa after two players from the South Africa camp had tested positive.

England called off their tour to SA in similar circumstances i.e. Uneasiness over a COVID outbreak. #JustSaying https://t.co/UtDM23VXrJ — Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 11, 2021



Not just Vaughan, former England batsman Mark Butcher also said the restart of the Indian Premier League in the UAE on September 19 could be one of the reasons for the cancellation of the Test. “The IPL restarts in the UAE on September 19 and any further postponement of the Test pushed the Indian players beyond the start of the competition (IPL),” he said on Sky Sports.

In December last year, the three-match ODI series between South Africa and England was cancelled due to the COVID-19 scare.

Before the final Test match got cancelled, the Kohli-led side enjoyed a 2-1 lead in the series – courtesy of their wins at the Lord’s and at The Oval. In the second Test that was contested at the Lord’s, India won by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Joe Root-led side fought back in the third Test and bundled India out for 78 in the first innings en route to a comfortable victory by an innings and 76 runs.