I googled you…found no career in cricket or otherwise. Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life? On a serious note : get a life, my friend Love you https://t.co/m8HsQCmmhM — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 11, 2022

“I googled you…found no career in cricket or otherwise. Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life? On a serious note : get a life, my friend Love you,” Chopra tweeted with the most savage reply.

But the user didn’t stop here, he came up with another reply.

FC toh baat logon ny kheli hai or 10k runs b hain. Lekin jab khud ap international level pe kuch ni kr pai toh Virat/Rohit jise players ko kasy keh skty ho. Aise khelo wise khelo, jab woh perform ni krty. As a fan you can talk but as a failed international cricketer you can’t . — AKKI (@ReportCricket) October 11, 2022

But Chopra shut his critic once and for all with yet another savage reply.