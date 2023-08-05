Home

‘His Hands Will Be Slightly Tied:’ Ex-India Opener’s Big Statement On RCB And Andy Flower

RCB recently parted ways with their director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, and their head coach, Sanjay Bangar.

Aakash Chopra is skeptical about Andy Flower’s ability to address RCB’s issues.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made changes to their coaching staff despite being relatively successful in the last few seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB recently parted ways with their director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, and their head coach, Sanjay Bangar. They have now roped in former Lucknow Super Giants head coach, Andy Flower, for the upcoming edition of the prestigious league. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra went on to say that RCB might not have an excellent overall record in the IPL, but they have been relatively consistent over the past four years.

Aakash Chopra On RCB

“The previous performances have not been ordinary at all. It has now become a 10-team tournament and reaching the playoffs in three of the last four years is not bad at all. You didn’t qualify last year, but then, so be it,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former India batter also said that since RCB were very disappointing in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023), the management would have been influenced to replace Hesson. Despite entering the tournament as a highly celebrated team, they performed below par all season.

Aakash Chopra On Andy Flower

However, Chopra is skeptical about Andy Flower’s ability to address RCB’s issues easily, considering the limitations of the team’s composition. He said that without entering a mega auction, RCB will not be able to plug the few holes in the side. Chopra believes that Flower’s hands might be tied since the same players will continue to form the core of the team.

“If a new coaching staff comes at the time of a mega auction, you actually have the slate clean and you start afresh, but if you come in the middle like Andy Flower has come now, his hands will be slightly tied because you have the same players only,” Chopra added.

Chopra said that the former England coach will have to sort out the middle order issues and hence, he might have to release some players as it would lead to suitable replacements in the mini auction.

